Academic indictment

A charge-sheet is of limited value unless it leads to a successful action in a court of law, or a related organisation. It will require a massive diplomatic and political effort ~ nothing short of a mini-miracle ~ for the charge-sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency after probing the terror-strike on IAF Pathankot to have the desired impact. The masterminds indicted are beyond the “reach” of Indian law-enforcement agencies, the men who did the dirty work on the ground were all eliminated during the “counter” operation. And if those who plotted the universally-condemned killings in Mumbai a few years back are living in comfort in Pakistan (even though their victims included non-Indians) there is not a hope in Hell of the Pathankot-plotters ever being brought to book in normal legal course. Hence, for all the hype (some of it politically-choreographed) the NIA probe has essentially domestic value, “for the record only”, but little more than a stick India might seek to wield against Pakistan at various international forums. Sadly, despite the document reportedly being both professional and comprehensive, it will yield the same nominal results that have accrued from the host of dossiers, etc., that New Delhi has been handing over to Islamabad for the past few decades. Pakistan has been treating them with undiplomatic contempt. And despite all the applause Mr Narendra Modi has received the world over, the situation has changed little. “Isolation” on regional platforms serves little purpose: American “noise” on terror has not worried Pakistan, the Chinese have not budged an inch and now Moscow seems to have joined in the flirtation. The real test of the NIA charge-sheet will be its influence on the major powers, can it convince them of Islamabad’s blood-soaked mischief. Making out a “strong case” for an Indian court or audience is not good enough, the NIA has to earn international credence ~ not be deemed a political tool as the CBI is widely perceived, hence the latter’s “alerts” and “notices” yield little fruit. As proved by Lalit Modi. Vijay Mallya, and others, living the good-life abroad ~ a poor reflection on Indian law-enforcement.

Closer home there will be some regret that when fleshing out the Pakistan “hand” at Pathankot, the NIA ignored domestic factors also relevant to Uri, Pampore, Nagrota, etc. Is there an organised underground network that facilitates Pak-sponsored terrorism by harbouring terrorists, provides them information on sensitive installations, and on occasions helps them elude pursuit? The in-house inquiries routinely conducted by the security forces are limited to perimeter mismanagement, tardy patrolling and so on. The NIA is expected to cast a wider and deeper net that makes terrorism a bit more difficult to perpetrate. After-the-event “light” dispels little darkness.