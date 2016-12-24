Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs.3 lakh ex gratia and a pucca house for each of the families of the deceased children who died due to Japanese Encephalitis in Malkangiri district.



"I am very concerned about the death of children in Malkangiri district. I convey my condolence to the bereaved families. I have announced an ex gratia of Rs.3 lakh to each family. Besides special allotment of pucca houses would be made to those families," said the Chief Minister, who visited the district on Saturday.



Patnaik also took a review meeting over the Japanese Encephalitis situation with the district officials and local MP and MLAs.



Over 100 children have died in the district due to Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.



"All preventive measures have been taken against the Japanese Encephalitis. Ninety six per cent of children have already been vaccinated and the remaining 4 per cent will be vaccinated in three-four days," he added.



The Chief Minister said 42,000 medicated mosquito nets have already been supplied and about one lakh nets would be supplied shortly.



However, the opposition parties criticised the state government for the delayed action. They said the Chief Minister woke up after the death of over 100 children in Malkangiri district.



The BJP and the Congress have called for a shutdown in Malkangiri on Saturday protesting the Chief Minister's visit to the district and for neglecting the health sector there.