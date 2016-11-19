Cashless transactions a distant dream in Kandhamal

The Centre's aim of cashless economy appears to be a distant dream in Odisha's tribal-dominated Kandhamal district where 127 of the 161 gram panchayats remain unbanked and major areas are yet to get internet connectivity.

Traders of Bulandhapada, a small business centre located on Kandhamal-Boudh border, have to travel 18 km to the nearest bank branch at Gochhapada for any transaction.

Similarly, people of Indragada on Kandhamal-Ganjam border travel around 25 km to Raikia to withdraw money from bank, bank officials said.

In the last two years, not a single branch of any nationalised or private bank has opened in the district. Even the service points opened by the banks do not fulfil the desired goal as these are located close to bank branches, a senior bank official said.

"We have repeatedly asked banks to open branches in the district but in vain," Kandhamal district Collector Reghu G said.

The government has even decided to provide space to banks in the Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra to operate their branches initially, he said.

Whereas, banks have their own reasons for not opening any branch in Kandhamal.

"Banks are reluctant to open branches due to lack of internet connectivity and non-feasibility to run a branch," lead district Manager Subash Nimala said.