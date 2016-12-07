Assam holding talks with Centre on highway to Bhutan: Sonowal

The Assam government is in touch with the Centre to draw up a roadmap for the construction of an international highway connecting India with Bhutan through Assam's Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.



"The Assam government has already held two rounds of talks with the Union Ministry for Highways, Road Transport and Shipping for strengthening road connectivity between the two countries," Sonowal said.



He said the proposed highway will improve bilateral trade and commerce.



"Improvement and upgradation of road section of Tamulpur to Paneri and Paneri to Udalguri in Assam under the North Eastern States Road Investment Project is under consideration. The government of India has accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs.319.29 crore for the project," the Chief Minister said.



Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given utmost importance to improving surface communication in the state for ushering in development in the region.



The Chief Minister said the Assam government will soon take up construction of six bridges in Udalguri constituency, adding that Rs.2 crore had been released for road repairs in each Line of Actual Control area.



He said the state cabinet had approved a scheme for construction of roads in rural and urban areas of Assam within three years, under which Rs.2,000 crore will be released to various districts by March 31, 2017.