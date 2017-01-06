Make a fragrant choice

There's no better way to spruce up one’s home during this season than with candles and fragrances. SMJ Venture Private Limited, Kolkata’s leading fast moving consumer goods player, has launched its fragrant brand of incense sticks — Maayas Deep — across Bengal. The group is now contemplating to launch incense sticks using the fragrance of orchids from Sikkim.

Established in 1994, the small organisation was involved in making ceramic caps but has transformed into a popular FMCG group. The incense sticks market is growing at fast rate in the country. Assini Jaiswal, executive director, SMJ Venture Private Limited explained, “The incense sticks market in India is largely unorganised and is worth Rs 1,800 crore while the market in Bengal accounts for Rs 100 crore. Our products are now on offer only in the retail outlets of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“West Bengal has the largest consumption of incense sticks in the country and very soon, we plan to display them in retail outlets in the North-eastern region and other states of eastern India as well. We expect to have a one per cent share in the incense sticks market of India in future.”

The FMCG major has around 3,000 dealers across West Bengal and is on a rapid expansion path. The brand Maayas Deep offers five different kinds of fragrances that include Astha, Desires, Natural, Live and Morning Flower. Jaiswal said, “The fragrances of our incense sticks go well with people’s mood and generate good feelings. The fragrance of Morning Flower brings freshness of mind, rejuvenates the soul and makes one vibrant.”

The company is known for its production of battery vent caps and battery spares across the country and its products have global buyers in countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Argentina and Chile.

When it comes to making high quality camphor, the FMCG player just can’t have enough. It stands high in its production and occupies around 15 per cent of the market share in West Bengal. Camphor forms an essential ingredient in lighting festival lamps during Diwali and come in jars and pouches. The group enjoys a market share of more than 30 per cent in camphor production in North Bengal.

Jaiswal siad, “The people of West Bengal are not too aware about the use of superior quality camphor. We are thinking of offering camphor free of cost along with incense sticks to our customers during Diwali.” The FMCG player

is looking to clock a growth of 25 per cent every year.