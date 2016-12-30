Be at your stunning best

Sensitive skin is one of the most common problems encountered by fashionistas in today’s world. With the year-end festive season on in full swing, the usual buzz among the younger generation is to look their most stunning.

The best way to make one’s skin glow is to try a sensitive skin facial regime that promises to be environment-friendly, healthy and natural at the same time. In an attempt to make the fashion-conscious denizens of Bengal shine with fresh looks, Blossom Kochhar, of Aroma Magic, recently launched a sensitive skin facial kit.

According to Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, “People living in and around Darjeeling Hills usually have dry skin and develop a lot of pigmentation since they come in direct contact with sunlight. It would be better if they start off their day using a skin cleanser, moisturiser and an aloe vera sunscreen gel with SPF 30. The aloe vera sunscreen would provide protection and hydrate the skin. At night, they should sprinkle water on their face and use aromatherapy oil and a moisturiser.

“During this party season, Hill residents should use a face pack before stepping out of the house. The face pack can be made at home using mashed bananas, one teaspoon of honey and one drop of lavender oil that tones the skin and offers protection from sunburns.”

Kochhar is considered to be the pioneer of aromatherapy oils in India. Aroma Magic is an acknowledged leader in the world of aroma therapy and has a pan-India presence — the beauty products are also exported to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the US. The aroma therapy player has its manufacturing facility in Roorkee.

Samantha Kochhar, managing director of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies said, “We need to maximise the domestic demand as our export market is around 10 per cent. We are looking at expansions every year and we have our presence in almost all states of India through our distribution outlets. The eastern zone is one of our best markets and we are mulling plans to go to the North-eastern region particularly Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.” Each skin facial is tagged at a price of Rs 300 that is quite pocket-friendly.

The newly-launched sensitive skin facial kit is a therapeutic skin treatment that comprises six-step intensive treatment with skin cleanser, skin exfoliator, skin booster, skin massage gel and sensitive skin pack. “The sensitive skin facial reduces inflammation in the skin and removes the damage caused by pollution. The sensitive skin facial with vitamin C content will move fast in the Darjeeling Hills,” summed up Blossom Kochhar.