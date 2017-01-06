A matter of importance

A new trend has been observed in the job market demonstrating a steady rise in demand for more skills based job opportunities rather than qualification roles. This gradual shift suddenly accelerated over time as more and more organisations recognised the fact that the country is reeling under a huge gap between the skills an individual possessed and the kind of jobs they applied for in the market.

This mismatch directly affected many young job aspirants, who had to face rejection or were turned down by prospective employers, leading to an increase in unemployment. What many fail to consider is that a college degree does not always guarantee a job. In India, students have been traditionally taught that doing well in academics is a surefire way of getting good work opportunities. This long-held mentality has led many to either learn by rote, or cramp in as much information as possible in their mind to achieve good grades during their examinations.

There are only a handful of colleges in the country that actually prepare their curriculum keeping in mind the practical skills required for any role that can benefit students in the future. However, even such institutions market their degree in a way that it seems appealing to any student hoping to embark on his/her professional journey as soon as they graduate. Many applicants tend to think their degree will speak for them, and do not feel the need to prove themselves. They simply rely on the popular notion that getting a degree from that particular college will guarantee them with a job.

While some students do benefit from such offers, a large chunk of fresh graduates, despite holding a degree, generally do not get picked up, simply because of their lack in certain skills. The biggest reason for this disconnect is the fact that the overall course at most institutions only cover the theoretical aspect of a subject, which are not regularly updated.

Meanwhile, industries and corporates work on projects that affect economies at mass scale are away from theories and evolve at a much faster rate. Thus, it has become a matter of extreme importance nowadays to enable students with various kinds of skills-based training at the secondary and higher education level in order to prepare them for their future professional career.

It has been universally acknowledged that individuals tend to learn faster about a subject that involves some form of activity or practice, rather than rotting chapters and theories taught in the conventional education system. Similar to ones basic habits, constant practice allows them to acquire lifelong skills, which they can utilise. This is probably why most corporates emphasise on questions involving previous work experience rather than the kind of syllabus the candidate followed during their stint in university.

Almost all job descriptions floated by employers specify some key skills that they seek in potential job seekers. There are very few employers who are extremely stringent about the degree of candidates. It all depends on the kind of career or line of work one chooses to pursue. What’s more, unlike attaining a degree that validates one’s specialisation over a subject, acquiring basic skills can enable individuals to switch careers irrespective of the degree they hold. One should always be prepared to compete with highly qualified applicants in the job market as it can get extremely competitive. Individuals should assess their strengths and weaknesses in various areas and apply for those job roles that best match their skill set.

With the start-up revolution in India, most employers have become more open minded about hiring candidates mostly on the basis of their skills. Hence, one should opt for training courses that can enhance their abilities and ensure a bright future in their professional career. There are various learning opportunities available for candidates who wish to hone their skills. They can either pursue a diploma or short term training courses to fulfill their requirements.

Internships are also a great way to acquire skills in the real world and experience how a typical workplace looks like. This may initially seem trivial, but the right opportunities can pave the way for a bright professional future.

While earning a degree or completing higher studies is an achievement by itself, one needs to update their skills as well in order to keep up with latest trends in the market. Thus, it can be safely said that skill set can become the determining factor when it comes to securing good job placements or opportunities.

(The writer is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Hunarr.co.in)