Zayn Malik urges fans to help save life of mother's friend

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has urged people to help fund cancer treatment for his mother's best friend.

Malik asked his followers to "help in any way possible" in a post on Twitter, linking to a GoFundMe page for Ayesha Butt, reports mirror.co.uk.

Butt, 47, is suffering from terminal lung cancer according to the site and is attempting to raise 120,000 pounds for potential life-extending treatment in Istanbul.

On the page, she wrote: "My friend is funding all travel and accommodation costs, etc, this means that every penny raised will be spent on treatment only, whether or not your donation is 50p, 1 pound, or 50 pounds every single penny helps, and I am so grateful for this.

"Life is for living and with your help, I intend to do so, alongside my daughter who deserves to have her mummy around for much longer."

