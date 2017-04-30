Zayn Malik injures his foot

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik had to be wheeled into his girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid's apartment here after he injuried his left foot.

Zayn's injury didn't stop him from seeing his girlfriend as he proved determined to see Hadid, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In some photographs, Zayn can be seen sitting on a wheelchair.

"Zayn has injured his foot but is doing well and will be okay," his representative said.

Zayn and Hadid started dating each other in November 2015. Since then, the two have been seen together a lot of times.