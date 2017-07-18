You can get swallowed up in the glitz and glamour: Tomlinson

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson says despite his celebrity status, he still tries to remain grounded and stay away from glitz and glamour, which he feels can swallow anyone.



Tomlinson is thankful for his friendships in his hometown Doncaster and says that his friends' advice always plays on the back of his mind when it comes to his music as he doesn't want to lose touch with them, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"I always ask how would my friends from Doncaster -- who know nothing about music and fashion -- would interpret an outfit or a song or whatever," Tomlinson told Noisey magazine.



"That has always really helped me. Because if you get to a stage where you disconnect from those friends from home, other people don't really dare go there... You can surround yourself with super successful celebrities, but you can get swallowed up in the glitz and the glam of it all," he added.