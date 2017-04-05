Yo Yo Honey Singh working long hours on new album for his fans

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, whose latest hit song Dheere Dheere broke all records, seems to be stuck on something new. Yes! news is that he has been spending long hours in the studio. Guess what, he is working on something special for his fans.

The singer, who has been a trendsetter in the Indian Music Industry, has been spending nearly eight hours everyday composing for his much awaited next album, sources close to him said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of the highest paid musicians in the industry, is leaving no stone unturned to make his fans happy. He has been working dedicatedly composing music and writing lyrics for his upcoming album titled Rise and Shine, the sources said.

Apart from Dheere Dheere, which became the first Indian song to cross the 200 million view mark on Youtube, has been winning hearts with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat to name a few.

While his fans wait eagerly, with all the hard work and dedication, would the rapper's next hits top the chart again?