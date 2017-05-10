Women need to unite to make world a better place: Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry says women need to come together to make the world a better place.

The 32-year-old musician says she would like to see all women unite and put their differences aside in aid of helping the society, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story,” Perry says.

The singer, who is currently working on her fifth studio album, says her new record is not on anyone else but herself.

“This record is not about anyone else. This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else. It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest.

“I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless, and here it is,” she says