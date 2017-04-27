Women face a lot of challenges on daily basis: Solange Knowles

Singer Solange Knowles says women have to go through a lot of confrontations every day and it is her art that helps her in getting over them.

The 30-year-old singer says she tries to make things easier for herself by focusing on her music, modelling or acting, reported Cosmopolitan magazine.

“We as women face a lot of challenges on a daily basis. We have to stand firm in our walk and our intentions - but there are absolutely times when that weight feels too heavy, feels like a load that I just can't bear that day.

“I try to work through that in my art, whatever medium that might be. My live performance is based around the colour red and all the things that communicates as a woman to the world...” Knowles says.

The Cranes in the Sky singer says with age she has become better at explaining the complexities of a woman.