Vanessa Hudgens joins Ashley Tisdale for Youtube duet

Former "High School Musical" co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have teamed up to deliver a duet version of Elle King's "Ex's and Ohs" hit.

The actresses have remained close ever since meeting on the set of the Disney film franchise, in which they portrayed Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans respectively.

The two friends recently staged a mini reunion for Ashley's YouTube channel series Music Sessions, during which she covers various songs, reported Contactmusic.

"Welcome back to Music Sessions!" Ashley said in the video footage.

"I read all your comments and you guys wanted one very special guest and so I brought her in - my best friend, Vanessa Hudgens!"