Usher shells out $1.1 mn in herpes case

Usher reportedly paid a former lover $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed she contracted herpes from the singer, according to court documents.



The documents, first published by Radar Online, show that the 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with the condition between 2009-2010, reports dailymail.co.uk.



An affidavit from the complainant states that the singer nonetheless engaged in unprotected intercourse without first disclosing the affliction.



According to California state law, where Usher resides, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease.



The performer later denied being a carrier of the condition, despite "greenish discharge" from his penis, court documents say.



"Believing Raymond's statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship," the legal documents stated.



The plaintiff was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fever and chills, she alleged in papers.



Usher has yet to make a public statement on the matter.



Between 2011 and 2012, the Grammy Award winner paid for medical bills on behalf of the plaintiff totalling $2,754.40, around the same time the singer had his doctor inform the woman that he was indeed a carrier of the disease, court documents show.



Usher was first allegedly "exposed to herpes" virus in 2009 or 2010, the legal documents show, around the time when his divorce was finalised to Tameka Foster after she accused him of cheating.



Foster is not believed to have contracted the virus.



The singer has been married to his current wife Grace Miguel since 2015.