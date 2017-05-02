  1. Home
Tom Holland channels Rihanna

    IANS | Los Angeles

    May 9, 2017 | 10:05 AM

Singer Rihanna (Photo: AFP)

Spider-Man star Tom Holland emulated singer Rihanna as he lip-synced to her 2007 hit number Umbrella.

He channeled his inner diva for the TV show Lip Sync Battle on May 7, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Originally clad in a Gene Kelley style suit, hat and tie performing to Singin' in the rain, Holland ripped off the suit. After which, his saucy Rihanna-style outfit underneath was revealed.

Dressed in a pair of shorts and a black bodice leotard, he hit the stage with a series of sassy moves.

His impression of Rihanna clinched him the crown of Lip-Sync Battle winner. 

He was up against former Disney star Zendaya.
 

