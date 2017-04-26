Tired of being bullied: Nicki Minaj    

Rapper Nicki Minaj has said she is tired of being bullied on social media.

The 34-year-old music star, who had recently posted a selfie donning a blonde wig on Instagram, faced flak online.

Minaj had asked, “Do blondes have more fun? Decisions, decisions...”

The Anaconda singer's post was not appreciated by some, who ended up making abusive and racist comments.

Frustrated with the negative remarks being passed against her, Minaj vented her ire on Twitter.

“I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now go sis! I'm tired of being bullied,” she wrote.

Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj also took to the micro- blogging site where she posted her daughter's photo in her original avatar by writing, “Black hair #myvote”, to which she replied, “Mommy you're not included in the voting process.”