Timberlake has ‘responsibility' to show his son ‘The Graduate'

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake says he has the responsibility to show his son the 1967 film The Graduate.

Timberlake was part of a Q&A session on Thursday alongside songwriter-producer Max Martin and producer Karl Johan Schuster (aka Shellback). The musician and actor talked about working on both the soundtrack and as a voice actor on the film "Trolls", reports variety.com.

He joked that he will eventually have to have a conversation with his two-year-old son about the movie's use of the Simon & Garfunkel track "The sound of silence".

"At some point, I have a very specific responsibility to show him The Graduate," Timberlake said.

"Because he's going to hear ‘The sound of silence' and he's going to be like ‘That's from my daddy's movie'."

As for the Oscar-nominated track "Can't stop the feeling", Martin talked about the process of knowing when a song is ready to release.

"That's one of the hardest calls," he said, revealing that he had hesitations days before the disco-inspired tune was released.

But then, he says he was comforted: "What do you mean? It's a feel-good song with Justin Timberlake? What can go wrong?"