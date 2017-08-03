'This is Us' make-up wreaks havoc on my skin: Mandy Moore

Singer-actress Mandy Moore says her "This is Us" make-up wreaks havoc on her skin.



Moore, 33, will be seen playing the older avatar of Rebecca Pearson in "This is Us" Season 2. She says there is always a downside in portraying a role that is twice her true age.



"They do this technique called 'stretch and pull,' where (my make-up artists) stretch out different parts of my face and my neck, and they'll stretch it out and then they'll stipple on the ager, which is almost like a tacky glue," allure.com quoted Moore as saying.



She added: "We dry (the glue) with a hair-dryer, and then bunch the skin back up, which is what gives it that sort of crepe-y texture."



Then come the prosthetics.



"They put actual prosthetic pieces on me - I have two on my jaw, one on my neck, two nasolabial folds, and I have six different pieces around my eyes and on my eyelids. A lot of it is just like the painting, which the make-up artist does to paint everything in. I think they do such a remarkable job."



The actress feels it does some damage to her skin.



"My poor little skin. It wreaks havoc on my skin. When I'm not working, I try to not put my skin through the rigamarole. I try to counter it with less is more. I don't wear make-up. I don't do my hair. I just keep it as natural and as easy as possible. I let them breathe," she said.



The season two of the show will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on September 30.