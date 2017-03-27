There's nothing but unconditional love: Cannon on Mariah Carey

Rapper-actor Nick Cannon says that he and his former wife Mariah Carey are only best friends.



"Are you and Mariah still sleeping together?" he was asked on The Wendy Williams Show.



The host also said that "In my mind, I believe you are and there would be nothing wrong with that."



Cannon immediately denied it, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"There would be nothing wrong with that, but that's not the case," he stated.



"There's nothing but unconditional love there, I mean she's gorgeous but you know, I'm respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home."