  1. Home
  2. Music

There's nothing but unconditional love: Cannon on Mariah Carey

  • IANS

    IANS | Los Angeles

    April 29, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey (Photo: Twitter)

Rapper-actor Nick Cannon says that he and his former wife Mariah Carey are only best friends.

"Are you and Mariah still sleeping together?" he was asked on The Wendy Williams Show. 

The host also said that "In my mind, I believe you are and there would be nothing wrong with that." 

Cannon immediately denied it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"There would be nothing wrong with that, but that's not the case," he stated. 

"There's nothing but unconditional love there, I mean she's gorgeous but you know, I'm respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home." 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Mumbai Indians will lead the IPL 2017 points table again?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.