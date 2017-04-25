The Chainsmokers misspell Pittsburgh during a gig in the city

The Chainsmokers wanted to honour Pittsburgh during their performance but the DJ duo had

an embarrassing moment as they misspelled the name of the city.

The duo, made up of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, had a banner behind them which had Pittsburgh spelled as 'Pittsburg'.

The Chainsmokers responded to the spelling error in a tweet that read, "Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande."

The Chainsmokers are currently touring their debut studio album, Memories...Do Not Open,' released earlier this month. The record includes singles Paris and Something Just Like This.