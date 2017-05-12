The Chainsmokers, Halsey to perform at Billboard Music Awards

The Chainsmokers, Halsey and Sam Hunt are set to perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend.

The BBMAs has confirmed that the EDM duo, the 22-year-old songstress and the country star will take the stage to perform one song each at the award-giving event, reported AceShowbiz.

The Chainsmokers will perform Young, while Hunt will take the stage to perform Body Like a Back Road.

Halsey, who is currently promoting her new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, has yet to confirm the song.

The previously announced performers included Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde and Florida Georgia Line.