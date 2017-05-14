Taylor Swift sends note to fan

Singer Taylor Swift sent her well wishes after a fan invited the star to her graduation party.

"I invited Taylor to my graduation party and she sent me flowers and this card. I love you honey Taylor Swift," the fan, who has seen Swift at concerts eight times, tweeted on Saturday, along with photos of the flowers and hand-written note by the singer, reports people.com.

The 27-year-old singer's message was personally addressed, starting off: "Ashley, Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th... That's my kinda party."

She applauded the graduate, continuing: "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me."

The card also included an illustration of the New York skyline with a stick figure labelled: "You!"

The card concluded with: "Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family). Love, Taylor."