Taylor Swift's new album could arrive this fall

Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly gearing up to release her long-awaited sixth studio this fall.

A source close to Swift told Us weekly that the Grammy- winning songstress will stay out of the limelight until she's ready to promote her forthcoming set.

“Taylor's been quietly recording new music for a couple of months. She's aiming to release an album this fall,” the source said.

According to the source, the 27-year-old diva is avoiding bigger recording studios in LA, New York, Nashville and London and once again capitalizing on her new pop sound.

“She's continuing down the pop route because '1989' was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album.”