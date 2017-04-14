Styles gets more security than Hardy, Murphy

One Direction star Harry Styles has reportedly been given six personal bodyguards and is watched round-the-clock while promoting his acting debut film "Dunkirk".

According to sources, owners of the Warner Bros Pictures are determined to shield Styles from unwanted attention, so have insisted he attend the premieres with six personal bodyguards -- five more than his co-stars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, reports dailystar.co.uk.

The banner has ensured he is always under protection in his hotels as legions of female fans have been trying to get into his room.

"Harry has been given six personal bodyguards with the sole job of protecting him at the various premieres around the world," a source said.

"Even the world's biggest stars like Tom Cruise normally only get two. He's also been given 24/7 security at each of the hotels they've stayed in after girls tried to sneak into his room.

"Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy have been joking they are practically invisible any time Harry is around. They may be two of the world's most critically-acclaimed actors right now, but there's no doubt who the real star of the film is," the source added.

