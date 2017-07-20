Stevie Wonder marries Bracy

Singer Stevie Wonder and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy had a lavish wedding here.



Wonder, 67, got married over the weekend to fiancée Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, 42, at the Hotel Bel-Air here, reports people.com.



"It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests including John Legend," a source said.



"Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding."



In photos circulating on social media, Wonder is seen sharing a dance with his daughter and new bride who wore a head piece and form-fitting white gown for the big day.



The reception appeared to be elaborately decorated with flower arrangements and string lights.



Musician Babyface also reportedly sang his hit "Whip appeal" at the reception.



According to The Sun newspaper, rapper Pharrell Williams and singer Usher also performed before Wonder took the stage.



In December 2014, Wonder welcomed his ninth child and the second child with Bracy, a girl named Nia.



The 25-time Grammy winner also has seven children from previous relationships: Aisha, Mumtaz, Kwame, Kailand, Sophia, Keita and Mandla.



This is the third marriage for Wonder who was married to Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972 and to Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012.