Solange not planning 'A Seat at the Table' tour

Singer Solange will not be taking her chart-topping album A Seat at the Table out on tour.

The 30-year-old songstress has confirmed she is not planning a concert as she has two different shows lined up, reported Billboard.

“No, there's no tour in the works - right now I have two different shows. I have one that is more a performance piece show that is being performed in museums, and more in the art context. And then I have festival shows.

“As of now, I've not scheduled a proper tour in the more traditional sense,” Solange told Complex during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 2.

The former “Destiny's Child” member's schedule is packed as she performs at Broccoli City Festival in May, the 10th annual Roots Picnic and Glastonbury Festival in June among others, this summer.