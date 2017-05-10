Snoop Dogg teams up with Linkin Park for West Coast tour

Rapper Snoop Dogg is all set to join rock band Linkin Park on their West Coast Tour.

The 45-year-old musician will team up with the music group's upcoming One More Light tour as a special guest for six shows, reported Billboard.

The One More Light world tour kicks off in earnest on July 27 in Boston and the general ticket sales will begin from May 12.

Both Snoop and Linkin Park's albums, titled One More Light and Neva Left respectively, will release on May 19.

The tour is set to begin from October 14 in Seattle and will end on October 22 here.