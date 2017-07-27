Skrillex releases original track after two years

American electronic dance music producer-DJ Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, has released a new original track "Would you ever" after a gap of two years.



Skrillex came out with the song "Where are u now" in 2015.



Now, the artiste has collaborated with record producer-songwriter Jason Boyd, whose stage name is Poo Bear, for the new track released on Wednesday, read a statement from Sony Music.



Music video of "Would you ever" has also been directed by Skrillex. The video features a shirtless skateboarder as he coasts down a California street.



The two artistes make an appearance around the 2:18 mark in the video.



"Would you ever" is Poo Bear's debut singing on his first solo collaboration alongside Skrillex.



Poo Bear is best known for his work with singer Justin Bieber. He co-wrote a number of songs on Bieber's "Purpose", including "What do you mean?" and "Company". He also co-wrote the Skrillex and Diplo collaboration titled "Where are u now".