Ronan Keating, wife reveal the name of their new baby

    London

    April 29, 2017
Ronan Keating with wife Storm

Singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have named their new baby son Cooper Archer.

The 40-year-old pop star and his wife, 35, welcomed their first child together earlier this week and Storm has now taken to Instagram to reveal that the tot is called Cooper.

Sharing a picture of her, Ronan and Cooper with his children - Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and Ali, 11, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly - Storm wrote, "We've finally all agreed on a name. Introducing: Cooper Archer Uechtritz KEATING #CooperKeating (sic)." 

Jack posted a picture of him and Cooper on his own page and wrote, "Welcome to the family bro (sic)", while Missy added a picture of the four siblings together and captioned it "Welcoming the newest Keating X (sic).

