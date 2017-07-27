Road to success

Maroon 5, the American pop - rock boy band came up in Los Angeles and comprises of six members. Keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and lead vocalist and a heartthrob of teenage girls worldwide, Adam Levine.

Here’s a fun fact - the band was originally called Kara’s flowers and consisted of four members. They even released an album while still attending high school.

The band released its first album Songs about Jane in 2002. Since then they’ve been ‘following a map that leads to’ success, fame and foot tapping music. Songs like Harder to breath, This love, Sunday morning and She will be loved were the first songs that Maroon 5 came out with.

They turned out to be the perfect break up songs that touched a chord with the youth. These songs helped the boys dance their way to the top. The band came out with their second album It won't be soon before long in 2007 which was very different from the first.

It was like a cocktail made of electro funk with the perfect blend of fire and ice. Makes me wonder was one of the hit songs of this album. Hands all over, the third album was released in 2010.

Moves like Jagger cemented Maroon 5’s name as one of the most popular bands, whose name will go down in history. The band released its fourth album Overexposed in 2012.

This album had songs that shot to the top of the charts just like a rocket to the moon. The music of this album was diverse, peppy and fresh. It had people playing their tracks on repeat for One more night.

In 2014 Maroon 5 released its fifth studio album titled V. With Levin looking 'hotter than the Southern California Bay' the video of Sugar was given ‘little love and little sympathy’ by two billion people on YouTube.

From that day on, it’s been every girl’s dream to have Maroon 5 gate crash her wedding and have the time of her life. Other songs like Maps and Animals swayed the crowd to its rhythm.

The band’s recent songs, Don’t wanna know and Cold show how much their music has evolved. The band has created songs that are soothing and meaningful and songs that rock the party.

The USP of the band is that its music gets stuck in the head and lyrics that are relatable and easy to catch. With the sugar sweet vocals of Adam Levin in the forefront and talented instrumentalists in the background, Maroon 5 surely is here to stay.

(Ex- Study Hall, Lucknow)