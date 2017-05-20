Rihanna 'more confident than ever' with her body

Singer Rihanna is reportedly happy and feels more confident than ever with her body.

Rihanna raised eyebrows at the premiere of her film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in Paris on Tuesday as she showed off her body in a lacy dress.

According to a source, Rihanna is happy with her new look.

"Rihanna is happy and feels sexy and more confident than ever with her new curves," the source told hollywoodlife.com.

"She thinks she looks fabulous and is not going to change for anyone," the source added.

Rihanna is reportedly dating businessman Hassan Jameel, who was earlier romantically linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

"She (Rihanna) has always wanted a man who can handle her and is not intimidated by her femininity," the source said.