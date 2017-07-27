Quincy Jones to get over $9 mn from MJ's estate

Veteran music producer Quincy Jones will be awarded $9.42 million ($9,423,695) by the estate of late King of Pop Michael Jackson for his dispute over unpaid royalties.



A Los Angeles jury took the decision on Wednesday after finding that Jones had been underpaid in royalties for music used in the This Is It documentary and two Cirque du Soleil shows.



Jones had earlier asked for $30 million when he first sued in 2013. He alleged a breach of contract, saying that he was unfairly cut out of posthumous deals by Jackson's estate to feature his music in the 2009 documentary and the Cirque shows.



"Although this judgement is not the full amount that I was seeking, I am very grateful that the jury decided in our favour in this matter. I view it not only as a victory for myself personally, but for artists' rights overall," Jones said in a statement.



"This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created," he added.



Howard Weitzman, an attorney for the Jackson estate, called the verdict disappointing and unanticipated.



"With jury trials, that's what happens, you get surprised," Weitzman said.