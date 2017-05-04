Private jet, Rolls Royce, jacuzzi on Bieber's wish list

He is yet to arrive in India for his maiden concert here but the bizarre list of luxuries to be provided to pop sensation Justin Bieber includes a Rolls Royce, a private jet and a chopper at his disposal throughout his stay in the country.

Bieber, who has even demanded hydrating lip balms, is bringing an entourage of 120 people, according to the list which has gone viral on social media.

Bieber will be accompanied by eight bouncers and will also have Z plus security while in India.

The 23-year-old singer is bringing his own ping pong table, playstation, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard and a massage table so he can relax backstage.

Arrangements for a jacuzzi have also been made for Bieber's personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage, states the list circulating on Twitter.

According to it, two five-star hotels have been reserved for security reasons.

The hotel, in which he chooses to stay, will be converted into “Bieber's private villa” with three floors of the hotel being booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked on all four days.

The singer has also requested 100 clothes hangers, cans of wildberries and vanilla room fresheners.

As per the list, Bieber wants his dressing room to be entirely draped with white curtains, with a large glass-door refrigerator, clothing shelves, eight power outlets and 12 white handkerchiefs.

His demands also include 24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, four energy drinks, six vitamin water bottles, six cream sodas as well as a cooler packed with assorted juices.

Every dressing room will have two packages of plain white crew-neck teeshirts, in sizes XS to L, two packages of white tank tops, sizes L to XL, three packages of white low-rise socks in sizes XS to L.

No cell phones, no autographs and interaction with Bieber will be allowed as per the demands from his team.

Bieber will perform at DY Patil Cricket Ground here on May 10.