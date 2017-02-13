Pregnant Beyonce suffers bad morning sickness

Singer Beyonce Knowles, who is expecting twins, is reportedly suffering from a bad bout of morning sickness.

According to a source in the know, Beyonce is having a difficult second pregnancy and is surprised how tough it has been for her to carry twins as it is completely different from her first pregnancy when she was carrying daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

"When she was carrying Blue Ivy, it all went super easy, and she flew through the pregnancy with hardly any side affects," the source told hollywoodlife.com.

"Bey has been hit really badly with bouts of morning sickness, which she hardly suffered last time.

"And, it doesn't just occur in the morning. She's suddenly slammed with these overwhelming feelings of dizziness and sickness at totally random times throughout the day too," the source added.