People have wrong notion about bhajans: Anup Jalota

Singer-producer Anup Jalota, best known for singing devotional songs, has been singing bhajans since childhood. He feels that people have a wrong notion about them.



Many think that singing a bhajan is meant for the elderly. But Jalota, whose first album titled "Nirgun bhajan" released when he was 14, said in a statement: "I have been singing bhajans since childhood and have grown old with it."



"I have earned name, fame, money, respect and love by singing bhajans. Looking back at my success story, I feel people have a wrong notion. During pooja, we offer fresh flowers and fruit to God.



"I feel the rituals of pooja and bhajan should be done and rendered from our tender age which helps in attaining concentration and spirituality," added the singer.



So far, he has sung more than 3,000 songs and bhajans like "Aisi laagi lagan", "Maiya mori, main nahi maakhan khayo" and "Jag mein sunder hai do naam".



"The burning desire for creativity makes all the difference," he said.



Even after 55 years of his singing career, Jalota feels that he cannot sing well.



"There is still a lot to learn. I feel that to learn anything fully, even a lifetime feels short. Every day is a learning process and we learn something new with each passing day," said Jalota, also a producer.



Anup Jalota Films' "Mr. Kabaadi", produced in association with Sadhana TV and Om Changani Films, is all geared up for release in August.



Speaking about the film, he said: "I love to make people laugh. Even in my concerts, I always crack jokes. It gives one a moment of respite."



He added: "'Mr. Kabaadi' is an out-and-out comedy fare. Actors Om Puri and Annu Kapoor are power performers. The film has shaped up quite well and should do well at the ticket windows. I won't be surprised if the film enters the Rs.100 crore club too."