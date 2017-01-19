Not a slave to makeup: Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys has been flaunting her au naturel face for nearly a year now, but the Grammy winner opted for makeup for a magazine photo shoot. She says she isn't a slave to makeup.

Although she appears make-up free on the cover of Allure, Keys did choose to wear a touch of paint for the inside images. Keys enlisted makeup artist Dotti to apply a teal cat eye in one photo, black lines under her eyes in another and streaks of vivid purple paint shooting of the corners of her eyes in the final image, reports eonline.com.

"I'm not a slave to makeup. I'm not a slave to not wearing make-up either," she told Allure.

"I get to choose at (any) given moment. That's my right."

