Noel Gallagher working with Pharrell Williams

Singers Noel Gallagher and Pharrell Williams will be collaborating for new music.

They will hit the studio later this year for a songwriting session, according to dailystar.co.uk.

Gallagher said: "Pharrell Williams is a dude, he's a big fan of mine. He asked me to work with him recently. He told me that N*E*R*D were massive fans of Oasis. He was No 1 in 105 countries when he asked so does he really need to work with the guy from Oasis?"

It's not clear what style of music the project will produce.