No plans for 'La La Land' sequel: John Legend

Singer John Legend doesn't think there will be a "La La Land" sequel as, despite the musical movie's huge success, he believes it's a standalone story.

The 38-year-old musician acted as one of the executive producers on the musical movie which is currently winning awards, scooping a record-breaking seven prizes at the Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Director for Damien Chazelle and this week it received 11 nominations at the upcoming BAFTAs.

Legend, who also plays bandleader Keith in the film and performs "Start a Fire", which he co-wrote with "La La Land" composer Justin Hurwitz, Marius De Vries and Angelique Cinelu - doesn't think the movie naturally lends itself to a follow-up but he'd be prepared to listen to Chazelle if he had ideas for another story.

"I don't know if these things have sequels. I don't know if it's that kind of movie. But if it is and Damien wants me to do anything I'd love to work with him again on anything he's doing," Legend said.