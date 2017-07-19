Nicole Scherzinger cosies up to Dimitrov on holiday

Singer Nicole Scherzinger dismissed rumours of having problem in her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov after she was spotted cosying up to the tennis player during a beach outing in Capri, Italy.

In some photographs, Scherzinger can be seen completely smitten with Dimitrov during their latest outing on Monday on the Italian island, where they are currently enjoying a summer break, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Sporting a white bikini, Scherzinger, 39, displayed her physique while cosying up to Dimitrov, 26, who was crashed out of Wimbledon following a fourth round loss to eventual champion Roger Federer.

In the images, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each another as Scherzinger kissed Dimitrov.



