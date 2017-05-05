Niall Horan promises One Direction's return

Pop star Niall Horan is confident that One Direction will reunite in the future.

The 23-year-old singer starred in the chart-topping band alongside Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

While the group are currently are on a hiatus as the boys pursue their own solo projects, Niall is confident they'll eventually make more music together, reported Contactmusic.

"It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again. At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing," he says.

"You know I'm going to probably end up touring (with his solo music), Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably Louis, that's a year - time adds up."