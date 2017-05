Former One Direction star Niall Horan has teamed up with Tobias Jesso Jr, a songwriter who has worked with Adele, for his new track Slow Hands.

During a Twitter Q & A, Horan said he had a great time working with Tobias and they are happy with the outcome.

“(I worked with) Julian Bunetta. I also wrote it with Tobias Jesso Jr, who I guess is most famous for writing When We Were Young with Adele. He's a great guy too, so we're happy with how things are going today,” he tweeted.