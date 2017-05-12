Miley Cyrus teases new music video 'Malibu'

Singer Miley Cyrus is set to release her new single, Malibu, and will perform it for the first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend.

The song will mark Cyrus' first new solo track in almost two years, reported E! Online.

The 24-year-old star released a teaser clip from her single's music video, which shows the singer grooving on a beach in Malibu.

“Miley Cyrus is and always has been an artist that makes an impact. Her incredible talent and imprint on pop culture are undeniable,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

“We are thrilled to have her debut Malibu at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many.”