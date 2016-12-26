Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja

Singer Miley Cyrus has apparently performed Lakshmi puja.

The 24-year-old songstress posted a picture on Instagram where one can see a traditional Hindu prayer set-up with the Goddess of Wealth being worshipped, alongside an offering of fruits and halwa with incense sticks and diyas.

"#FruitBowl over Super... #offering," captioned the Wrecking Ball singer, giving a light and healthy angle to the homely function in wake of the ongoing Super Bowl 2017.

The picture also gives a sneak peek into Miley's spiritual side showing the photographs of gurus whom she perhaps follows.

The singer had also taken the services of a pundit to conduct the prayers.