Miley Cyrus immortalises her pup with tattoo

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has immortalised her Shetland sheepdog, Emu, by inking his face on her body.

The 24-year-old got inked on Friday by tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who is based at the Shamrock Social Club here, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The tattoo artist shared a photograph of Cyrus's hand on Instagram.

"Placed a young Emu on his mom," he wrote in the caption.

Emu joins the tattoo of another of Cyrus's pups, Alaskan Klee Kai Floyd, who was killed in 2014.

He is placed just under the singer's armpit.

Cyrus, who's engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth, has dozens of other tattoos, including one of Saturn she got on her arm last summer.

