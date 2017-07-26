Miley Cyrus finds musical inspiration from Liam Hemsworth

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to pay tribute to her musical inspiration and fiancé Liam Hemsworth, saying she can only write songs about him.



The songstress posted a photograph of herself sitting in her pyjamas on a bed playing music with an acoustic guitar, reports elleuk.com.



With her hair scraped back into a bun, she captioned the image: "Seems all I can do... is write songs about you". She also added in heart symbols and musical note emojis.



Last month, Cyrus came out with Malibu which had references to Hemsworth, who is known for films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games, The Dressmaker and Independence Day: Resurgence - which will find its way onto the Indian small screen on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on August 15.



At the moment, Hemsworth is busy shooting "Isn't It Romantic" in New York with Rebel Wilson. The film also stars Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.