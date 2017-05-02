Migos collaborate with Liam Payne

American hip hop group Migos has confirmed their upcoming collaboration with former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Quavo from trio, which also comprises rappers Offset and Takeoff, has revealed they have filmed a music video for the forthcoming track, reported Daily Star.

“I just came from a video shoot with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy video, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy,” he said.

The song is expected to be featured on the 23-year-old singer's highly-anticipated debut solo album.