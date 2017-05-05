Michael Buble to attend National Arts Centre Award

Singer Michael Buble is set to make his first public appearance since his son's cancer diagnosis when he accepts the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, Canada.

The 41-year-old singer has been taking some time off in order to be at the side of his three-year-old son Noah.

While the tot underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in November 2016, it has now been announced the star is ready to return to the spotlight, reported Contactmusic.

Michael - who also has 15-month-old son Elias with his wife Luisana Lopilato - will receive the award on June 28, from the Governor General of Canada. The Centre's president said, "We are delighted that Michael Buble and his family are doing so well, and that they will all be joining us ... all of Canada wishes the Buble family the very best.

"Michael Buble is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presence have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world ... We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017."