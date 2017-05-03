Metallica to live stream rehearsal from final tour

Legendary rock band Metallica will live-stream a part of their final tour rehearsal on May 9 through Facebook Live.

Titled as Now That We're Live, the session will be a special broadcast from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore that will stream exclusively on the eve of their inaugural show for the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour 2017.

The multiple Grammy award-winning music group will rehearse four songs in their entirety, including their current single, Now That We're Dead.

“We are psyched to share some of our rehearsals and final pre-production run-through with our friends around the world, and we hope you'll come hang with us as we fire up the engines for the North American Summer,” said Metallica's Lars Ulrich in a statement.

The presentation will offer fans an early glimpse of the groundbreaking production elements of the tour and will be available for on-demand viewing following the live stream via Metallica.com and the band's Facebook page.

Viewers will also be able to donate on Facebook Live to the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities supported by individual band members.

Hardwired... To Self Destruct is Metallica's most recent album that released on November 18 last year.