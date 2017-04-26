Madonna slams biopic 'Blonde Ambition'

Queen of pop Madonna has criticised Blonde Ambition, which is an unauthorised biopic on her, saying only she could tell her story.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” wrote Madonna on Instagram.

“Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society,” she continued.

Madonna's planned biopic is written by Elyse Hollander and became No. 1 screenplay on the 2016 Black List.

The project has landed on Universal, with Michael De Luca being set to produce.

There hasn't been any comment from Universal regarding Madonna's remarks, reported Ace Showbiz.

Set in early 1980s New York, the biopic follows Madonna Louise Ciccone who works on her first album and tries to deal with the business with dismissive attitude towards women.

It will also follow her burgeoning love life and her rise to fame.

Blonde Ambition is Hollander's debut script. Previously, Hollander worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu when he made Birdman.